Bridgnorth Golf Club's Charlotte Barnes has got that winning touch

The club’s juniors, ladies and senior men combined to play for the Thompson Trophy and Purnell Shield on the Old Nine and Barnes, helped by a two on the third hole, was the common denominator for the prizes. She won the Thompson Trophy alongside ladies’ captain Suzanne Huxley and the Purnell Shield alongside her dad, and junior organiser, Frazer Barnes.

The afternoon proved to be a big hit and members are looking forward to playing next year when there will be a few more juniors with handicaps to boost the field.

The club are keen to boost their junior section and membership starts at just £30 a year for under-10s. The price goes up every two years by £10.

Between now and April, the club are aiming to have one junior event about every two weeks, with additional events during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Anyone interested in their children trying golf, should call club professional Steve Russell on 01746 762045.

Junior-sized clubs are available to borrow and balls are provided.

Results - Thompson Trophy: 1st Charlotte Barnes, Suzanne Huxley 19 pts; 2nd Zachary Summers, Bego Gomez 18; 3rd Aliyah Summers, Steph Overton 18.

Purnell Shield: 1st Charlotte Barnes, Frazer Barnes 22.; 2nd Aliyah Summers, Jamie Lee 16; 3rd Zachary Summers, Dave Gough 15.