Will Enefer to step on world stage

But now he is preparing to mix it with some of the world’s best after qualifying for the DP World Tour for the very first time.

The 26-year-old was as good as guaranteed to qualify from the Challenge Tour heading to the final series event in Mallorca, with his tied 22nd finish meaning very little in the overall grand scheme of things.

He finished 15th in the overall standings with the top 21 golfers on tour making it to the next stage.

And the Telford golfer was delighted to achieve something that was unexpected back at the start of the season.

“It does feel like it has been a long time coming to be honest, and it is relief now,” explained Enefer. “It will be a crazy time with a two-week turnaround until we go again but I am really looking forward to it.

“Ironically I have never even had full status on the Challenge Tour, I was on the Euro Pro Tour but I have been close before to getting to the DP World Tour, and I missed the cut at qualifying school.

“But going into this year I was more looking to get my full status on this tour, but it has been crazy to get it ticked off this season and move to the next stage.”

For Enefer, he went into the Challenge Tour campaign with just six confirmed starts and then had to rely on invites and doing well in those events in a bid to qualify and become exempt for the following week.

“Some weeks I wouldn’t know for certain until the Sunday that I would be playing, but I managed to play in a lot of events in the end and did well,” said Enefer.

In Mallorca, an opening round of 80 in difficult winds that saw the first round suspended for a time, was followed by three top scores that made him the second best in the field over the three rounds.

But it was all but sewn up heading out to Spain, meaning he could play a little easier in the final event of the season.

He added: “I was 12th going into the final event knowing it would take an awful lot for it to swing.

“I came second in Italy with about 10 events to go and then I want from being in the 20s in Ireland to losing by just one shot, hitting a 64 on the final day, so that put me in the top 10.

“I knew from then I had a very good chance, there was 10 events and a long way to go, but I got there and I’m excited for the next stage now and what will bring.”

It is a quick turnaround now for Enefer, who on November 19 will fly out to South Africa for his DP World Tour bow at the Joburg Open.