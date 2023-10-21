Shropshire aces on form as they sink champions

Shropshire golf

Worcestershire recently beat the S&H boys by four shots on their way to becoming Midland Golf Union 10 Counties champions, but they were second best in their latest meeting at The Herefordshire Golf Club.

Harry Slater (Wrekin) and Zach Davies (Hill Valley) were first out for S&H and played superbly.

They raced into an early lead with the highlight being Davies chipping in for an eagle on the fourth hole. The duo were never under any real threat as they secured an impressive 5&3 victory.

Brodie Miller (Telford) and Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) were next out for S&H, and their clash was a much tighter affair.

Miller and Roberts teed-off at the 18th with a one-shot lead but the Worcestershire pair won the hole to claim half a point.

The Wrekin pairing of Ross Coleman and Vinnie Brothwood were out of sorts throughout and eventually went down 5&3.

The final pairing saw Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) and Harry Smith (Ludlow) take up the chase for a point. They took a commanding lead early and never looked back as they won 5&4 to give their an unbeatable 2.5-1.5 lead in the match.

Meanwhile, still out on the course was game three, featuring Ben Steventon (Telford) and Jack Dirkin (Wrekin).

They kept their opponents at bay throughout and went down the 18th all square, safe in the knowledge that a half point would win the match.

But Steventon then dramatically took the game away from Worcestershire with a glorious chip and putt for birdie to secure a well deserved and satisfying 3.5-1.5 overall success.

n Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs wrapped up the season with their annual county dinner.

The event was held at the Telford Hotel & Golf Resort where the successful players received their awards from S&H president Charles Sievewright.

Sievewright also presented a special award to Judith Thornall for 21 years service to the PeeWee Tour.

England Golf president Chris Pascal was also in attendance alongside 205 members and guests.

Among the winners were Callum Brown, who capped a fine season by landing the Order of Merit, and Sean McCarty, who picked up the second team colours accolade.