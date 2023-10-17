Telford ace Will Enefer closes in on DP World Tour card

Will Enefer (Peter Shah/Will Enefer)

The 23-year-old sat 15th in the Challenge Tour Order of Merit heading into the penultimate event of the season.

And he has now moved up to 13th, after finishing joint third as four under par final round took him to 12 under par for the tournament.

The Telford golfer, who also finished tied for eighth at the Swiss Challenge in September, made the cut with ease in China after back to back rounds of 68.

A solid level par 72 on Saturday was followed up with another four under par round of 68 on the final day – as he scooped just shy of £25,000 in prize money.

He now heads to the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca next month knowing that barring any major mishaps he should secure a top-20 place which would be enough to bag him a DP World Tour card.

“It would mean a lot,” he said when asked about getting a DP World Tour card earlier this summer. “It is nice to achieve that but I feel I have quite good perspective. I see getting on to the main tour as getting employment really for the next year – it is just at a higher level.”

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury’s Ashley Chesters still has work to do in a bid to regain his DP World Tour status, after he missed the cut in China.

His four-over-par finish saw him drop out of the top 20 – and he currently sits 21st in the order of merit heading to Spain.

And Burghill Valley’s Oliver Farr needs to post a good finish in Spain in November and hope other things go his way if he is to return to the DP World Tour.