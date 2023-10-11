Notification Settings

Oliver Farr boosts his card hopes with fine French finish

By Jonny Drury

Welshman Oliver Farr posted a joint second-placed finish on the European Challenge Tour at Hopps Open de Provence – as he looks to win back his DP World Tour card.

Oliver Farr

Farr, who plays out of Ludlow Golf Club, dropped down to the second tier, the Challenge Tour, last season.

He missed a number of tournaments due to family issues, but is keen to get his card back at the first attempt.

And he did his chances no harm in France, as he finished on 18 under par, two shots behind winner Lucas Vacarisas.

The Burghill Valley golfer opened with a round of 66, before a 70 helped him to make the cut.

Another 70 on Saturday before a stunning round of eight under par on the Sunday, propelled Farr up to joint second.

That success leaves him in line to regain a DP World Tour card, with Farr 20th and the top 20 being given cards. He now has two tournaments to keep his place in the top 20, with the final two events in China and Spain.

He lost his card after having family issues last season, and explained in an interview: “There’s a lot of good, positive stuff in my life as well as some negative stuff this year, but the positive is what we’ll draw on at the minute.”

Shrewsbury’s Ashley Chesters and Telford’s Will Enefer are also in line to earn cards.

