Talented Conor White is for the Challenge

Conor White, Winner T2 R2 Studley Wood Tour Champs, Clutch Pro Tour, Oxford, Oxfordshire, Photo Credit: Andy Crook 27/09/2023\r\r

24-year-old Conor White won ‘The Clutch Pro Tour’ Order of Merit by a staggering 141 points to secure an opportunity to play at the highest level of golf outside of the DP World Tour.

And the Bridgnorth Golf Club member is relishing the opportunity to impress on the big stage.

“This is a great opportunity for me to compete at the next level in professional golf,” White said following his victory. “I'd like to thank the Clutch Pro Tour for giving such great incentives for players on both tiers.”

He continued: “To get to play on The Challenge Tour is one of the ambitions of every satellite tour player, so winning 5 invites for their 2024 events is a great steppingstone and a true test of what it takes to get to the top level of the game”.

White has enjoyed plenty of success already in his golf career which comes as no surprise to his mother who claims: “From an early age all Conor ever wanted to do was play golf.”

He played at a junior level for the county and Bridgnorth Golf Club, including a key role when the latter won the national championship in 2012.

After several amateur successes White qualified to go professional in 2019 and was playing on the PGA EuroPro Tour when it finished in 2022.

But when the tour was shut down after running for 20 years it left hundreds of young aspiring golfers without a means of developing their game or a chance of making it into the big money tours like the Challenge Tour.

However, ‘The Clutch Tour’, with big money behind it, has positioned itself in the space left by the EuroPro and now offers cards on the Challenge Tour for its top two players at the end of the season.

And after playing in all 13 Clutch Tour tournaments this year White claimed the biggest victory of his life.

Each tournament draws a field of 100 to 120 players and the 24-year-old has been in the prize money for all his 13 games, earning the Bridgnorth star over £19,000 this year alone.

As well as the prize money and event invitations White was also rewarded with a Galvin Green clothing deal, a Bushnell Rangefinder Scope, a Mizuno stand bag and a Pulseroll Massage Gun.