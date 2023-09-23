Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire & Herefordshire trio just champion at England Golf tournament

GolfPublished: Comments

Ady Marshall, Keith Forster and Charlie Boys represented Shropshire & Herefordshire at the England Golf Champion of Champions event.

Charlie Boys at Woodhall Spa
Charlie Boys at Woodhall Spa

Men’s county champion Marshall finished 15-over in a tie for 21st in the men’s event, while senior county champion Forster was 19-over in a tie for 23rd in the seniors’ event.

Boys birdied three of the last four holes in the boys’ event to finish tied 26th on 21-over. Meanwhile, Dani Hoof – a S&H player and member of Market Drayton Golf Club – has won the Midland Golf Union Order of Merit for 2023.

Golf returns

Llanymynech Ladies. Winner of Marie Martin: Joolz Howell. Ladies 18 Hole Medal. Division One: 1 Joolz Howell 82-17=65 nett; 2 Helen Roberts 83-12=71 nett. Division Two: 1 Chris Thomas 97-26=71 nett on c/b; 2 Katey Andrew 97-26=71 nett. Division Three: 1 June Brydon 105-31=74 nett; 2 Ruth Belk 120-34=86 nett.

Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Janet Jones 25pts.

All Winners Salver: 1 Norma Hughes 86-17=69 nett; 2 Julia Line 83-13=70 nett.

Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Maxine Bostock 17pts

Golf
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News