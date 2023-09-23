Shropshire & Herefordshire trio just champion at England Golf tournament

Men’s county champion Marshall finished 15-over in a tie for 21st in the men’s event, while senior county champion Forster was 19-over in a tie for 23rd in the seniors’ event.

Boys birdied three of the last four holes in the boys’ event to finish tied 26th on 21-over. Meanwhile, Dani Hoof – a S&H player and member of Market Drayton Golf Club – has won the Midland Golf Union Order of Merit for 2023.