Shropshire & Herefordshire trio just champion at England Golf tournament

Men’s county champion Marshall finished 15-over in a tie for 21st in the men’s event, while senior county champion Forster was 19-over in a tie for 23rd in the seniors’ event.
Boys birdied three of the last four holes in the boys’ event to finish tied 26th on 21-over. Meanwhile, Dani Hoof – a S&H player and member of Market Drayton Golf Club – has won the Midland Golf Union Order of Merit for 2023.
Golf returns
Llanymynech Ladies. Winner of Marie Martin: Joolz Howell. Ladies 18 Hole Medal. Division One: 1 Joolz Howell 82-17=65 nett; 2 Helen Roberts 83-12=71 nett. Division Two: 1 Chris Thomas 97-26=71 nett on c/b; 2 Katey Andrew 97-26=71 nett. Division Three: 1 June Brydon 105-31=74 nett; 2 Ruth Belk 120-34=86 nett.
Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Janet Jones 25pts.
All Winners Salver: 1 Norma Hughes 86-17=69 nett; 2 Julia Line 83-13=70 nett.
Nine Hole Stableford: 1 Maxine Bostock 17pts