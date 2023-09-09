Wrekin aces strike as they enjoy their home comforts

Shropshire Under 14s

Wrekin Golf Club was the venue and the host club were left celebrating three successes.

The Shropshire Star team competition was won by Wrekin 2 with a score of 200 nett (the best three scores from four counted). Wrekin 1 were second with 202.

Wrekin GC’s Vinnie Brothwood took home the Gilbert Patch Trophy after being crowned boys’ handicap champion with a nett score of 62.

Lily Griffiths (The Shropshire) carded a nett score of 61 to win the girls’ handicap.

The best girls’ gross score was a 67, recorded by Katelyn Wilkie (Lilleshall Hall).

Harry Slater (Wrekin) carded a 71 for the best boys’ total.

Youth overcame experience when Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14s took on Wrekin seniors.

The clash took place at Wrekin Golf Club with the players having to battle through continuous driving rain, which only stopped as the last match ended.

And it was the young guns who took the spoils as they edged home 3-2.

First out for S&H were the Wrekin pair of Harry Slater and Vinnie Brothwood. The game was very close throughout, with the Wrekin seniors managing to hole some long range putts to eventually win 3&2.

Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) and Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) were second out for the youngsters and they came out on top in a competitive clash, securing the last hole to win 2up and level the match score.

Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) and Ross Coleman (Wrekin) were in early trouble as then fell four down before rallying and cutting the deficit to one hole coming down the 13th hole.

But their charge was halted as the senior duo mastered the conditions to win 3&2.

Brodie Miller (Telford) and Woody Griffiths (Oswestry) were up for the challenge. Both boys played some great golf considering the driving rain, and it was nip and tuck for a long time before they were able to claim a 2&1 victory on the 17th, to make it 2-2.

Ben Steventon (Telford) and Ollie Lambert (Wrekin) the clinched the match in stunning fashion.

An even contest saw the young guns walking up the 18th with an unbeatable one-hole advantage.

The seniors thought a half was secure with a par, until Steventon holed an uphill 20-footer to halve the hole and win the contest 1up to claim the overall spoils, 3-2.

Alison and Andy Morgan were the toast of Bridgnorth Golf Club after winning the Champagne Breakfast and Fretwell Trophy Competition.

A total of 42 players turned up bright and early for the 8am shotgun start for the event, which was first staged in 1989 to celebrate the opening of the new clubhouse.

There were some impressive scores on the day but it was the Morgan duo who claimed victory on countback after scoring 42 points.

Ladies’ captain Suzanne Huxley and men’s captain Kelvin Jones took second spot, with Lynne and Mike Andreae scoring 41 points to complete the top three.

As usual there was a glass of fizz or three to welcome everyone back in along with a cooked breakfast.