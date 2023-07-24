Hawkstone Park's Ashley Chesters lands second place in Germany

Ashley Chesters

The Hawkstone Park golfer went into the final round with glory in his sights after ending the third round as joint leader alongside fellow Englishman Gary Boyd.

But Chesters had to settle for a share of second place after he carded his worst round of the week on the final day, shooting a two over par 74 for a final total of 282.

That left him one shot Italy's Francesco Laporta, whose final round 72 secured victory by one shot.

Boyd, Jiri Zuska (Czech Republic) and Dominic Foos (Germany) finished alongside Chesters in second place.

Chesters, who will go in search of a maiden Challenge Tour win tomorrow, is pleased to have given himself a chance going into the final day.