Hawkstone Park's Ashley Chesters lands second place in Germany

By Nick Elwell

Ashley Chesters was left frustrated in his bid for victory in the Challenge Tour's Big Green Egg German Challenge in Neuburg.

The Hawkstone Park golfer went into the final round with glory in his sights after ending the third round as joint leader alongside fellow Englishman Gary Boyd.

But Chesters had to settle for a share of second place after he carded his worst round of the week on the final day, shooting a two over par 74 for a final total of 282.

That left him one shot Italy's Francesco Laporta, whose final round 72 secured victory by one shot.

Boyd, Jiri Zuska (Czech Republic) and Dominic Foos (Germany) finished alongside Chesters in second place.

Chesters, who will go in search of a maiden Challenge Tour win tomorrow, is pleased to have given himself a chance going into the final day.

“I’ve been struggling for a couple of years so it’s just nice to be at the right end of the leaderboard,” said Chesters. “It's so much nicer being there on the final day rather than at home, wishing you were there.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

