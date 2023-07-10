Telford's Will Enefer’s best yet puts him in DP World Tour card contention

Telford's Will Enefer

The Telford golfer, 25, pocketed more than £30,000 at the Golf Nazionale in Viterbo on the second rung of European golf, one below the DP World Tour.

It was a result that also catapulted him 43 places up the Road to Mallorca rankings to 17th – a position that would be good enough to earn him promotion to the European Tour at the end of the year.

Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are among many of the world’s best who have previously competed on the Challenge Tour since it was first established in 1989.

Enefer shot a final-round 66 to finish 18 under par overall at the Italian Challenge Open – three shots behind home favourite Matteo Manassero, who closed with a fine 67.

Manassero, the youngest winner in DP World Tour history, picked up his maiden Challenge Tour title at the Copenhagen Challenge presented by Ejner Hessel earlier this year and following a second triumph in his native Italy this week, has made giant strides towards making a heroic return to Europe’s top tier.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “My goal this year was to win more than once. I won in Copenhagen to return to the winner’s circle and it’s so special to prove that I can do it again. Coming into the week I wasn’t feeling great, but this is a special week and it has brought the best out in me. I am so happy that I have managed to get it done and now I am in a great position on the Rankings.

“This was such an important week for me. I’m struggling to put it into words. I had a lot of people following me and I’m pleased I have been able to give them such joy for the week. This is definitely one I will never forget. This could be my way back to the DP World Tour and to win in my home country is so special.

“My wife has caddied for both of my victories now which is amazing. She has the best record ever and she keeps me calm and in a good perspective. She doesn’t play golf but she makes everything easier and she is so helpful to have by my side.”