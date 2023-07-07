Carr hits top gear to claim the Captain’s Day spoils

Anthony Carr

A total of 143 players signed in for the club’s biggest competition of the year and it was Carr who claimed the overall prize and the Division Two win thanks to a stunning Stableford score of 45 points.

The Division One spoils went to Phillip Taylor (39) while Phillip Ward (42) came out on top in Division Three.

A special mention must also go to David Deighton who, at the age of 91, shot a gross 86 to claim the the past captain’s prize with 39 points.

Other prize winners were: Longest drive on the 10th (low handicappers) George Wall. Longest drive on the 11th (higher handicappers) Warren Brindley. Nearest the pin on the 3rd David Gold. Nearest the pin in two on 17 Anthony Carr. Nearest the pin in two on 18 Tracey Edmonds. Best team of three Anthony Carr, David Gold and Gary Poultney. Best gross Score Paul McGarry.

Club captain Kelvin Jones said: “As usual for these events, a lot of effort goes into making the day as good as possible.

“Thanks must go to the green staff, Frazer Barnes – our junior organiser –and I would also like to thank Kelly, Ruth, Lisa, and Chris for all their hard work in the kitchen and behind the bar and a big thank you to the lady captain and her team and to our professional, Steve Russell.

“A very big thank you to the members buying raffle tickets for my Charity (The Bridgnorth Food Bank). We raised over £1000.”

Keith Forster has been crowned this year's seniors champion for Shropshire & Herefordshire.

The Hawkstone Park golfer beat 2018 champion Will Waver (Bridgnorth) in a sudden death play-off after both went round The Astbury in 73 gross.

Tony Cheese was in third place with a 75 gross, and the best nett score for the day was Nigel Morris (Leominster) with 69.

Shropshire & Hererfordshire men fought back to earn a 7.5-7.5 draw against Worcestershire at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

James Showell & Luke Blocksidge (1up) earned S&H's only success in the morning foursomes as they trailed 4-1.

But Cal Brown (2up), Ross Magill (1up), Tom Kerr (4&3), Showell (2up), Blocksidge (3&2) and Craig Simmons (2up) brought them level in the afternoon singles, and the final match involving the hosts' Alex Allen was halved.

Shropshire & Hererfordshire's men's seconds twice came from behind to earn a 9-6 over their Worcestershire counterparts at Hollywood Golf Club.

After dropping the first two foursomes, Sean McCarthy & Craig Shaw (4&3), Jack Edwards & Steve Crossan (4&3) and Ian Jenner & Nick Evans (2up) put S&H 3-2 ahead.

However, Worcestershire won four of the first five singles matches in the afternoon to move 6-4 ahead, with only Sam Roberts (2up) gaining success for S&H.

But the visitors roared back by winning the last five through Shaw (1up), Ryan Hotchkiss (3&2), James Platford (5&4), Evans (6&4) and Jenner (4&3).

S&H Under-14s earned a 3-3 draw away to Nottinghamshire at Racliffe-on-Trent Golf Club.

Ben Steventon (Telford) & Harry Slater (Wrekin) won the last four holes to come from three behind to earn themselves a point.

After losing the next two, Fletcher Park (Burghill Valley) & Hugo Roberts (Shifnal) brought the scores level, before Woody Griffiths (Oswestry) & Ollie Lambert (Wrekin) put S&H in front with a 3&2 success.

However, they could not hold on to the lead as Notts levelled it up in the finale.

