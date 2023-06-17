Shropshire youth champions are as happy as Harry

Under-12 champion Harry Smith, left, and under-14 champion Harry Slater, right, with past president Doug Parry and president Charles Sievewright

That is because the Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-12 and Under-14 Boys Championships went the way of Harry Smith and Harry Slater, respectively. Ludlow golfer Smith produced an excellent gross score of 88 (nett 68) to win the under-12s title at The Grove Golf Club, ahead of Jack Park (Burghill Valley), who posted a 114 gross score (nett 68) to finish runner-up.

The under-14s was tense affair with some brilliant play from a quality field, despite the heat – with Slater (Wrekin) following up last year’s under-12s success with a 67 gross (nett 61) to take the under-14 crown this year, following in his brother Charlie’s footsteps

Ben Steventon (Telford) was in his element until the 17th when he found the water, but still managed to score a steady 72 (nett 65) and for the second consecutive year finish second.

Brodie Miller (Telford) managed to keep his cool and score 74 gross (nett 69) to take third.

George Davies (Ludlow) can expect a handicap reduction following an excellent 82 gross (nett 54), while his playing partner James Skellern posted a creditable 97 gross (nett 69) in his first county event.

He was followed in by Fletcher Park with an off-colour 97 gross (nett 75). Ross Coleman (Wrekin) eventually ran out of steam with an 86 gross (nett 77).

In the same group, Sebastian Reynolds (Shifnal) found the going a little tough to post a 92 gross (nett 82), while another debutant, Zach Davies (Hill Valley), could not get to grips with the soaring temperature to post a 98 gross (nett 84).

Imogen Huxley and Val Parkes headed home with the silverware from Bridgnorth Golf Club’s ladies’ 36-hole club championship.

In weather more suited to sun bathing, 16 ladies played in the 36-hole scratch and handicap event.

The Nina Howells Scratch Trophy, for best gross, and the Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy, for best nett, were up for grabs.

After the first 18 holes, Huxley was leading the scratch field by three shots following a gross 84. She then recorded a score of 88 for her second round to seal a nine-shot victory and be crowned club champion for the second year running.

Alison Grove (87+94=181) took second place, with Stephanie Overton (97+91=188) third.

In the battle for the Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy, Parkes had a cracking first round and recorded a net 71, which gave her a three-shot lead. A second-round 79 secured victory ahead of Lynne Andreae (74+68=152). Stephanie Overton (80+74=154) took third.

Golf returns

Arscott

Ladies Stableford: 1 Louise Guidery (35) 42pts; 2 Paula Bull (24) 40pts; 3 Jean Chaff (12) 31pts.

Seniors Club Championship. Division One: 1 John Tenison Collins 78+65=143; 2 Tony Corfield 78+66=144; 3 Merfyn Williams 72+72=144. Division Two: Michael Carding 70+75=145; 2 Robert Fry 74+73=147; 3 Neville Minton 77+76=153. Division Three: 1 Errol Burris 70+74=144; 2 Chris Clayton 80+85=165; 3 John Hindmarch 78+90=168.

Llanymynech