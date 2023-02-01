Beefy Botham set for Oswestry charity golf day

Lord Sir Ian "Beefy" Botham. Photo: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire

Lord Sir Ian Botham is to play 18 holes at a golf club on the Welsh border in April to raise money for charity.

The event has been arranged by Oswestry Cricket Club after the Morda Road club booked the former international for "An Evening With..." event.

Mark Ball, organiser, said: "We booked Lord Botham for this evening event but that sold out in about four hours, so we tried to book him again but the only time he had available was on the same day, so we decided on this golf day."

The charity golf day is to be held at Llanymynech in Pant, near Oswestry, which is distinct in having one hole that players tee off from in England but the putting green is in Wales.

Lord Botham, 67, who goes by the nickname Beefy, will take part in the golf day on Friday, April 21.

The event is being raised to generate funds for both Oswestry Cricket Club and for Lord Botham's personal charity, Beefy's Foundation.

"We'll be auctioning off something nice to raise money for Lord Botham's charity on the day," added Mark Ball. "We planned this to raise money for the cricket club but it is even more rewarding to also be able raise money for Beefy's Foundation.

"Over the years, Ian has raised millions upon millions for charity and the work he has done for children's leukaemia is off the scale."

Ian Botham rose to fame during the 1981 Ashes series when he scored 399 runs, took 34 wickets and held 12 catches, paving the way for England 3-1 defeat of Australia.

Lord Botham, who was made a peer by Boris Johnson in 2020, went on to captain the England side and has been hailed as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game.

"He played 102 Tests and 116 one-day internationals for England between 1977 and 1992, and was the country’s leading test wicket takers until 2015, and was first to congratulate James Anderson when he overtook him," said Mark Ball.

"By all accounts he is a fantastic chap and I'm sure he is going to give people a great day out."

Tickets for the event, which includes breakfast, 18 holes, a two-course lunch plus a Q&A with Lord Botham, costs £480 for a team of four.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event, which includes a private dinner and drinks with the famous cricketer as well as taking to the green in Lord Botham's team, are also available.