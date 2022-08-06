Golfers can’t keep up with Jones in Shropshire Senior Championships

Winner J. Michael Jones with SHUGC President, Doug Parry. Pictures – Mike Purnel

The weather was ideal and the course was well presented, which led to some good scores.

The winner was J Michael Jones (Oswestry) who managed to negotiate the course, two under par with a 71 gross score, ahead of the runner-up Ben Gilg (Shifnal) who scored a 73 gross.

A 75 gross earned Tony Cheese a third-placed finish.

Best team cup – Tony Cheese & Ben Gilg (Shifnal) with a gross 148; Best nett – Alan Smith (Lilleshall) 70; Gross 55-62 – Barry Ruddick (Shrewsbury – last year’s champion), gross 76; Nett 55-62 – EKA Roberts (Llanymynech), 72; Gross 63-69 – Paul McGarry (Bridgnorth), gross 76; Nett 63-69 – Ray Fowler (Lilleshall) 71; Gross 70+ – Anthony Smith (Hill Valley) 88; Nett – Michael Gardner (Ludlow) 75.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-16s overcame Derbyshire in their first Midland League match of the season, winning 8.5-6.5.

S&H trailed 3-2 after the morning foursomes – despite victories for the partnerships of Zach Banks (Shifnal) & Isaac Jones (Oswestry) and Daniel Bailey (The Shropshire) & Samuel Cleland (Telford).

The afternoon session saw S&H captain Jones triumph 2&1 and his morning partner Banks matched him in their singles.

The lead was stretched even further as S&H seemingly took control by winning the next two through Harry Watts (3&2) and Charlie Slater (2up) to go 6-3 up.

Derbyshire came back to square the match, but S&H rising star Ben Steventon eventually overcame his opponent on the last, Rhys Thomas managed to half his match and Ed Muttitt Jones disposed of his opponent 3&2.

The Shropshire were the winners of the Centenary Texas Scramble held at Mile End with a nett score of 54.

They were winners by one stroke from Horsehay Village, with Hawkstone Park in third on the same score.

Mike Dowling Snr, Jiri Marek, Dave Marshall and James Wood were presented their prize by president Doug Parry.

Golf returns

Arscott

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1 Louise Guidery (19) 19pts; 2 Michelle Luter (11) 16pts.

Gill Ferguson Mixed Greensomes: 1 B Cooke & C Cooke 45 pts; 2 J Stevens & J Chaff 42pts; 3 S Galloway & L Guidery 40pts.

Seniors Stableford. Division One: 1 John Potter (17) 36pts; 2 Peter Ligus (21) 35pts; 3 Tony Corfield (8) 35pts. Division Two: 1 Dave Barrow (29) 41pts; 2 Keith Morris (27) 39pts; 3 Peter Fergusson (22) 38pts.

Beryl Edwards Foursomes: 1 J Major & M Luter 97-29=68; 2 T Harding & B Parnell 96-28=68; 3 S Ecclestone & S Whiston 101-33=68.

Bridgnorth

Ladies’ Away Day Cup. Overall: Jane Cook 42 points. Division One: 1 Suzanne Huxley 36; 2 Sue Burrows 36; 3 Sally Weaver 34; 4 Sue Holmyard 31. Division Two: 1 Jane Cook 42; 2 Barbara Talbott 39; 3 Val Chandler 37; 4 Lynne Andreae 37. Division Three: 1 Ren Carmichael 38; 2 Pam Pond 32; 3 Irene Elston 32; 4 Jane Jasper 32. Nearest the Pin 12th Div 1: Suzanne Huxley. Nearest the Pin 10th Div 2: Jane Cook. Nearest the Pin 6th Div 3: Pam Pond. Nearest the Line 1st: Sue Jarman.

Llanymynech

Outing Cup played at Aberdovey GC: 1 Val Jones 34pts; 2 Sarah Vaughan 32pts on c/b; 3 Sue Ord 32pts.

Shrewsbury

Ladies Medal and Ladies Cup/High Flyers Trophy. Division One: Linda Mottram(16) 70; 2 Susan Skinner (25) 72; 3 Chris Nash (22) 73. Division Two: 1 Sarah Hopper (47) 65; 2 Mair Harris (46) 69; 3 Julie Ellis (38) 72. Nine-hole stableford: 1 Hilary Fabian (13) 19; 2 Sandy Hallatt (16) 18; 3 Pamela Morgan (18) 17.

Mixed Open: 1 K Barker C Nash/J Moody A van der Stap (13) 85; 2 P Butler D Butler/ V Fitzgerald A Drewnicki (14) 80; 3 V Simpson J Simpson/J Cole M Golding (21) 78.

Men’s singles stableford. Division One: 1 William Denny 11 (41) 2 Alex Nixon 4 (39); 3 Paul Pattenden (10) 37. Division Two: 1 Ian Brazendale (17) 40; 2 Keith Smith 19 (39) 3 Ashley Davies 20) 38.

Wrekin