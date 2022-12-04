Notification Settings

Three-sy for England as fans pack pub to cheer team on to World Cup quarter-finals

By Sue AustinBridgnorthWorld Cup 2022

A fan-tastic pub crowd saw a fantastic win by England to get the team to the quarter finals of the World Cup.

Fans celebrate after England score to make it 2-0. Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss.
Fans packed The Crown, at Bridgnorth, to the rafters - and raised the roof with their football chants and songs.

The noisy, good-natured crowd cheered again and again as England scored three times to beat Senegal - the African champions.

Landlord Andy Corfield said the World Cup had come at a perfect time for the licensed trade.

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
England fans pack out The Crown in Bridgnorth. Photo: Sue Austin.

"Pubs are going through a really tough time and it is so good to see The Crown packed," he said.

"We have been able to have extra staff in, which is fantastic.

"It's quite emotional. The atmosphere has been great for every game."

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
England fans pack out The Crown in Bridgnorth. Photo: Sue Austin.

"We are happy to have families in, as long as they realise that things can get a bit raucous."

Twin brothers, Charlie and Cory James, 11, were watching with their dad, Scott, and their friends Shea and Finlay.

The twins, who themselves play for Bridgnorth Town Juniors, said it was a brilliant game.

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
Fans celebrate England's first goal at The Crown in Bridgnorth. Photo: Sue Austin.

Dad Scott said: "This is such a great atmosphere were are here with our families and friends; you can't get any better."

Among the the fans were the football team from The Bear.

Player Gary Smith said: "We had a good win today so we came to watch England follow our lead."

Penalty scorer for the Bear Kallum Anderson, was grateful the game against Senegal didn't have to go to penalties, while the Bear's team manager, Sam Raybould, said:"England has played really well in the cup so far, long may it continue."

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
Mum and daughter Emma and Emily Rutter at The Crown. Photo: Sue Austin.

Mum and daughter England fans Emma and Emily Rutter were enjoying the atmosphere.

"I've always loved football and followed England," said Emma.

Emily said: "The Lionesses have really shown the way, now the lads have to follow."

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth

Apart from the goals, the biggest cheer of the night was for Jordan Henderson as he was substituted in the second half.

And the message from the fans at The Crown was - Watch Out France in the quarter finals.

England fans at The Crown, in Bridgnorth
