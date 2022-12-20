When can we expect to see World Cup stars back in domestic action?

World Cup winner Lionel Messi could return to action for Paris St Germain before the end of December

Qatar 2022 concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday with Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win against France in the final and there is little time to draw breath before domestic leagues in Europe and South America return to action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at when some of the World Cup’s star players could be performing for their clubs again.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain)

And the records kept falling ? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dPGizdoYzh — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022

PSG team-mates Messi and Mbappe crossed swords and set new records in one of the greatest World Cup finals in Lusail, but will soon be lining up alongside each other for their club. It remains to be seen if that will be at Parc des Princes for the capital club’s next Ligue 1 fixture against Strasbourg on December 28 or in their following game at Lens on New Year’s Day. Fellow club-mates and two of the tournament’s outstanding defenders, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Brazil’s Marquinhos, could also feature for the Paris giants.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Still thinking about ???? save. ? pic.twitter.com/dOXKxlaWfK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 18, 2022

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez played a key role in his nation’s third World Cup triumph and he could be back in action for Villa in their home Premier League game against Liverpool on Boxing Day. Martinez, who kept out two penalties in Argentina’s quarter-final shoot-out win against the Netherlands, made a crucial save to deny France an extra-time winner in the final before his shoot-out mind-games proved influential. If Liverpool’s visit to Villa Park comes too soon, he may target Villa’s New Year’s Day trip to Tottenham for his return.

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Harry Kane will bid to quickly put his World Cup penalty miss behind him when he returns to action for Tottenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s all-time England scoring record in Qatar, but his tournament ended in despair as he failed to convert a second penalty in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. Kane will hope to bounce back alongside Brazil’s Richarlison and South Korea’s Son Heung-min when Tottenham return to Premier League action at Brentford on Boxing Day. France captain Lloris may need longer to recover after Sunday’s shoot-out heartbreak, but could be back for Spurs’ home game against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Jude Bellingham, right, headed England’s opening goal at Qatar 2022 in their group win against Iran (Mike Egerton/PA)

Both England teenager Bellingham and Croatia defender Gvardiol emerged as world stars of the future at Qatar 2022. But neither player will be back in action for their respective German club sides until late January due to the Bundesliga’s annual winter break. Bellingham, who belied his 19 years to produce a series of dominant midfield displays during England’s path to the last eight, hopes to be back in action for Dortmund in their home game against Augsburg on January 22, while Gvardiol could line up for Leipzig in their home game against Bayern Munich on January 20.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) and Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

You did an amazing tournament. We are very proud of you, Grizi ? pic.twitter.com/0dPdh6EveR — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 18, 2022