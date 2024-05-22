Wolves, Aston Villa & West Brom: Minutes played by academy products

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New figures from PA have been released showing the number of minutes club's have given to their own talent across the campaign.

In the Premier League list, Wolves have come out at 11th, with 3.2 per cent of minutes played going to academy products.

Hugo Bueno played the most, with 909 minutes. Second on the list was striker Nathan Fraser, who played 240 minutes across the season with Leon Chiwome who was given 194 minutes of first team action.

They were ranked 11th on the top flight list and on the list of club's across the world - Wolves were listed as 36th.

Aston Villa were one place behind Wolves in 12th - as they gave 2.4 per cent of minutes played to their academy graduates.

Jacob Ramsey played the large majority of those minutes, with 989 in total. Elsewhere, Cameron Archer, who was sold to Sheffield United last season but will return to Villa Park this summer, played 14 minutes.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden, 13, Jaden Phiologene, 10 and Finley Munroe, 9, accounted for the other minutes given the home grown players.

In the world football table, Villa also ranked just below Wolves in 40th place.

On top of both tables was Manchester United, with academy products accounting for more than a quarter of the club's Premier League playing time this season.

In the world table, eight of the top ten came from the Premier League, with 11 of the top 20 coming from England's top flight.

The leading EFL club on the list was League One Charlton, who were 16th in the table.

Elsewhere, West Brom were ninth in the Championship table and 51st in the world football table.

Albion gave 4,176 to academy products throughout the campaign, with the majority of those played by the likes of Alex Palmer and Tom Fellows.

Top 100 in world football:

1 Manchester United 34,076 minutes

2 Chelsea 27,075

3 Manchester City 20,684

4 Liverpool 17,329

5 Nottingham Forest 14,844

6 Arsenal 11,869

7 Sheffield United 11,487

8 Flamengo 10,893

9 Barcelona 10,578

10 Everton 10,110

11 Paris St Germain 10,076

12 Benfica 9,938

13 Ajax 9,402

14 Brighton 9,291

15 Anderlecht 9,288

16 Charlton 8,745

17 West Ham 8,654

18 Norwich 8,491

19 Crystal Palace 7,441

20 Southampton 7,201

21 Leeds 7,068

22 St Etienne 7,038

23 Leicester 6,936

24 Bristol City 6,903

25 Hull 6,747

26 Dynamo Kyiv 6,544

27 Fulham 6,403

28 River Plate 6,272

29 Genk 6,146

30 Derby 6,144

31 Villarreal 6,065

32 FC Nordsjaelland 5,869

33 Hoffenheim 5,833

34 Newcastle 5,720

35 Lens 5,514

36 Wolves 5,459

37 Corinthians 5,407

38 Chateauroux 5,295

39 Stuttgart 5,268

40 Aston Villa 5,150

41 NAC Breda 4,790

42 Lorient 4,754

43 Tottenham 4,716

44 Rennes 4,647

45 Blackburn 4,637

46 Marseille 4,627

47 FC Copenhagen 4,616

48 Sunderland 4,388

49 Dinamo Zagreb 4,318

50 Porto 4,264

51 West Brom 4,176

52 Club America 4,172

53 Burnley 4,171

54 Middlesbrough 4,063

55 Udinese 3,893

56 Gillingham 3,881

57 Oldham 3,847

58 Beerschot VA 3,813

59 FC Twente 3,808

60 Verona 3,766

61 PSV Eindhoven 3,760

62 Sao Paulo 3,723

63 Alemannia Aachen 3,718

64 Portsmouth 3,718

65 Sporting Lisbon 3,706

66 Shakhtar Donetsk 3,679

67 Audax 3,679

68 Exeter 3,641

69 FC Groningen 3,582

70 Atalanta 3,565

71 Santos 3,523

72 Carlisle 3,510

73 Boavista 3,508

74 Girona 3,495

75 Reading 3,494

76 Hlucin 3,472

77 Coventry 3,459

78 Lille 3,457

79 Sintrense 3,453

80 FC Wil 3,450

81 Maritimo 3,439

82 Barnsley 3,436

83 Vasco da Gama 3,433

84 Avai 3,426

85 Stromsgodset 3,410

86 St Mirren 3,370

87 Asker 3,351

88 RB Leipzig 3,339

89 Athletico Paranaense 3,258

90 Hamburg 3,255

91 Feyenoord 3,227

92 Inverness 3,221

93 Independiente Del Valle 3,206

94 Slavia Prague 3,192

95 Belgrano 3,136

96 Casa Sports 3,127

97 Estoril 3,122

98 Darlington 3,057

99 Stoke 3,026

100 Bayer Leverkusen 2,936