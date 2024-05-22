Wolves, Aston Villa & West Brom: Minutes played by academy products
Wolves have been ranked as 11th in a table of how much game time Premier League clubs have given to home grown players this season.
New figures from PA have been released showing the number of minutes club's have given to their own talent across the campaign.
In the Premier League list, Wolves have come out at 11th, with 3.2 per cent of minutes played going to academy products.
Hugo Bueno played the most, with 909 minutes. Second on the list was striker Nathan Fraser, who played 240 minutes across the season with Leon Chiwome who was given 194 minutes of first team action.
They were ranked 11th on the top flight list and on the list of club's across the world - Wolves were listed as 36th.
Aston Villa were one place behind Wolves in 12th - as they gave 2.4 per cent of minutes played to their academy graduates.
Jacob Ramsey played the large majority of those minutes, with 989 in total. Elsewhere, Cameron Archer, who was sold to Sheffield United last season but will return to Villa Park this summer, played 14 minutes.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, 13, Jaden Phiologene, 10 and Finley Munroe, 9, accounted for the other minutes given the home grown players.
In the world football table, Villa also ranked just below Wolves in 40th place.
On top of both tables was Manchester United, with academy products accounting for more than a quarter of the club's Premier League playing time this season.
In the world table, eight of the top ten came from the Premier League, with 11 of the top 20 coming from England's top flight.
The leading EFL club on the list was League One Charlton, who were 16th in the table.
Elsewhere, West Brom were ninth in the Championship table and 51st in the world football table.
Albion gave 4,176 to academy products throughout the campaign, with the majority of those played by the likes of Alex Palmer and Tom Fellows.
Top 100 in world football:
1 Manchester United 34,076 minutes
2 Chelsea 27,075
3 Manchester City 20,684
4 Liverpool 17,329
5 Nottingham Forest 14,844
6 Arsenal 11,869
7 Sheffield United 11,487
8 Flamengo 10,893
9 Barcelona 10,578
10 Everton 10,110
11 Paris St Germain 10,076
12 Benfica 9,938
13 Ajax 9,402
14 Brighton 9,291
15 Anderlecht 9,288
16 Charlton 8,745
17 West Ham 8,654
18 Norwich 8,491
19 Crystal Palace 7,441
20 Southampton 7,201
21 Leeds 7,068
22 St Etienne 7,038
23 Leicester 6,936
24 Bristol City 6,903
25 Hull 6,747
26 Dynamo Kyiv 6,544
27 Fulham 6,403
28 River Plate 6,272
29 Genk 6,146
30 Derby 6,144
31 Villarreal 6,065
32 FC Nordsjaelland 5,869
33 Hoffenheim 5,833
34 Newcastle 5,720
35 Lens 5,514
36 Wolves 5,459
37 Corinthians 5,407
38 Chateauroux 5,295
39 Stuttgart 5,268
40 Aston Villa 5,150
41 NAC Breda 4,790
42 Lorient 4,754
43 Tottenham 4,716
44 Rennes 4,647
45 Blackburn 4,637
46 Marseille 4,627
47 FC Copenhagen 4,616
48 Sunderland 4,388
49 Dinamo Zagreb 4,318
50 Porto 4,264
51 West Brom 4,176
52 Club America 4,172
53 Burnley 4,171
54 Middlesbrough 4,063
55 Udinese 3,893
56 Gillingham 3,881
57 Oldham 3,847
58 Beerschot VA 3,813
59 FC Twente 3,808
60 Verona 3,766
61 PSV Eindhoven 3,760
62 Sao Paulo 3,723
63 Alemannia Aachen 3,718
64 Portsmouth 3,718
65 Sporting Lisbon 3,706
66 Shakhtar Donetsk 3,679
67 Audax 3,679
68 Exeter 3,641
69 FC Groningen 3,582
70 Atalanta 3,565
71 Santos 3,523
72 Carlisle 3,510
73 Boavista 3,508
74 Girona 3,495
75 Reading 3,494
76 Hlucin 3,472
77 Coventry 3,459
78 Lille 3,457
79 Sintrense 3,453
80 FC Wil 3,450
81 Maritimo 3,439
82 Barnsley 3,436
83 Vasco da Gama 3,433
84 Avai 3,426
85 Stromsgodset 3,410
86 St Mirren 3,370
87 Asker 3,351
88 RB Leipzig 3,339
89 Athletico Paranaense 3,258
90 Hamburg 3,255
91 Feyenoord 3,227
92 Inverness 3,221
93 Independiente Del Valle 3,206
94 Slavia Prague 3,192
95 Belgrano 3,136
96 Casa Sports 3,127
97 Estoril 3,122
98 Darlington 3,057
99 Stoke 3,026
100 Bayer Leverkusen 2,936