Liam Keen analysis: Down to bare bones but Wolves fight to bitter end

The ultra-competitive professionals in the dressing room will be disappointed, but Gary O’Neil was as happy as he could be after losing a game of football – and for good reason.

Wolves had Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha all sidelined.

Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina had to start on the bench due to small knocks, Rayan Ait-Nouri also could not start due to a calf issue, while Hwang Hee-chan could only manage around 50 minutes as he continues his comeback from a hamstring injury.

Wolves started the game with a 20-year-old attacker making his first start, while the bench was then made up of four more academy stars, including 15-year-old Wes Okoduwa, who missed science class at school earlier in the week so he could train with the Wolves first team.

The squad is small without injuries, but the number of knocks means O’Neil had very little to work with ahead of a game against one of the best teams around.

But what Wolves put in, was a performance worthy of a result.

O’Neil’s tactical plan was working from the first minute, as Wolves pressed aggressively, were energetic in midfield and looked wide when in possession.

Joao Gomes’s chance could have put them 1-0 up before a shanked Leandro Trossard shot handed the Gunners the lead.