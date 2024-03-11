Wolves starlet eager to take his big chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Injury issues in the final third meant Gary O’Neil handed the 19-year-old a chance from the off against Fulham on Saturday.

The academy graduate did well against strong centre-backs and played a part in Wolves’ second goal – which ended up being the winning moment. Now, Fraser is ready to add to his tally with more starts in Wolves colours.

“There’s a lot more pressure from the start, especially as a number nine,” Fraser said. “There’s a lot of pressure on you, but I think I did well. You want to come in and help the team, so it was important to get three points.

“It’s a bit surreal but I can’t sit and think about it, we have another game next week. Just one start doesn’t really mean much, I want to have a career in the Premier League and this is a good start, but I have to keep trying to improve.”

A number of clubs, including Shrewsbury Town, were keen to take the striker on loan in the summer and January.

But Wolves kept the forward with the senior team to add to their small squad.

When asked if he expected this chance, Fraser added: “No, I was focusing on doing as well as I could for the under-21s and maybe go on a loan.

“If someone told me I was doing this now, I wouldn’t believe them.

“I definitely didn’t expect to be here, but I have to take it in my stride. It’s definitely a good time for me to learn and get better.”

Injuries to attacking personnel mean Fraser is likely to get more starts in the coming weeks – with all eyes now on the crunch FA Cup quarter-final with Coventry at the weekend.

Fraser is pleased to be given the chance, but is also feels for his sidelined team-mates.

“I can’t say no to the opportunity, it’s a great opportunity, and all I can do is do my best,” Fraser said.

“I will give my best to the team and hopefully we keep getting three points.

“When you have injuries it’s definitely not ideal. It gives me an opportunity, but I don’t like seeing players get injured either.

“As a team you have to keep going. It’s a difficult situation but as a team we have to keep fighting.”

Wolves remain in the hunt for European football and a return to Wembley.

Supporters are excited at the possibilities this season as the club aim to prove the doubters wrong by May.

When asked if Wolves are going places, Fraser said: “Definitely. We’re definitely exceeding expectations this year.

“We know we’re in a good position now, but we’ve still got quite a few games to go, so we can’t really stop now.

“Take every game as it comes and see where we are at the end of the season.”