Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Fulham as three get 9/10

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper deserved a clean sheet for a solid display in which he made a number of good saves. He still needs to improve on his distribution.

Nelson Semedo - 9

An impeccable defensive display from Semedo was added to by his hand in the second goal. It will go down as an own goal, but his shot resulted in Wolves’ win.

Santi Bueno - 7

Bueno was rolled and turned on a couple of occasions, but put in a very assured second half.

Max Kilman - 8

An impressive and strong performance from the skipper, who helped Wolves through tough moments and deserved a clean sheet for his efforts.