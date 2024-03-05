Dave Edwards: Drop-off inevitable after Wolves’ big effort in FA Cup

I was at the Brighton game, and I saw how hard the players had to work. I saw the toll it was taking on them, playing against a Brighton team that makes you think so much about the work you need to do off the ball as well as the physical work.

I saw a lot of weary legs at the end of that game, a lot of niggles, injuries, and of course, some of the team did not make it with Hwang Hee-Chan being out injured and Joao Gomes missing out as well.

So I was worried about this game against Newcastle. I was hoping they could really dig deep and find it in them to put in a performance.

Obviously we know now they fell to a 3-0 defeat. I must admit I did not think it was a 3-0 game. I thought it was close, but the goals were avoidable.