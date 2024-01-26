Gary O'Neil out to make Wolves history

With three first division titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups among the many honours in gold and black, Wolves are a giant of the game.

Plying their trade in the Premier League these days, Wolves have enjoyed tremendous success since Fosun bought the club and in their recent resurgence under Gary O’Neil, ambitions are high once more.

But for every trophy or medal, many would trade them in for a win over old foes.

Unfortunately for Wolves, the statistics and records do not lie. They have not won at The Hawthorns since 1996 and in 11 FA Cup meetings with the Baggies, dating back to 1886, Wolves have won just once, with eight defeats.

O’Neil is eager to make history at Wolves in the long-term, but with a big opportunity against Albion on Sunday, he could hardly make a better start.

“The opportunity to do something with the football club that people remember would obviously be fantastic,” O’Neil said when asked if he is motivated by making history at Wolves.

“Whether that be a league season, a cup run or a win away at West Brom – all those things and the opportunity to achieve them is the privilege of being sat where I am. I look forward to all of them.

“They’re much easier to say than they are to achieve. Let’s win the derby, have a cup run and finish in the top 10 – everyone will love us!

“But the work that goes into it and how many people try to stop you achieving what you’re trying to achieve, is why it’s so difficult.