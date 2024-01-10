Wolves youngster faces wait for loan

A number of Football League sides are chasing the signature of 18-year-old Fraser, who has impressed in coming through Wolves’ academy and is on the periphery of the first team.

Among them are Shrewsbury Town, and Fraser was pictured watching their game with Fleetwood on New Year’s Day.

Fraser currently has a slight knock and that, alongside Wolves’ lack of striker options, means a potential loan is unlikely to be agreed until later in January.

“We will do what’s best for Nathan but what happens in the window, with the shortage we have in that area of the pitch, will obviously have a bearing on the decision we make – in terms of whether it’s best for him to go out and get minutes or whether we think there’s an opportunity that he can impact it here,” head coach Gary O’Neil said.

“That one will probably be made later in the month.”

Alongside West Ham’s Danny Ings, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ekitike is one of a long list of strikers Wolves are monitoring ahead of a possible move.

The 21-year-old joined PSG on loan from Reims in 2022 before making a permanent move to the French capital last summer. Ekitike played eight minutes in PSG’s opening game this season but has not featured since and has regularly been left out of the squad by Luis Enrique.