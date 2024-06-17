Wolves mourn Matija Sarkic passing

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that the Montenegrin, who spent between 2020 and 2023 at Molineux, had passed away in his homeland.

Sarkic made just three competitive senior appearances in cup competitions for Wolves but made a lasting impression on those he spent time with.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs was integral in recruiting Sarkic from Villa in a previous role at Molineux and led the tributes.

Hobbs said: “It’s unbelievably heartbreaking and everyone at Wolves is devastated to hear of Mati’s passing. He was a wonderful goalkeeper, but as a person – first and foremost – he was loved by everyone. Mati was such a popular guy around the club and always had a smile on his face. He worked hard, and he was so personable, so polite and friendly to every member of staff at Compton.”

Just 10 days before his death was confirmed, Grimsby-born Sarkic won his ninth senior cap for Montenegro and shone with a man of the match display despite a 2-0 defeat to a strong Belgium side.

Former Villa youth keeper Sarkic left Wolves for Millwall 12 months ago and made 33 appearances last term for the Lions.

Ex-Wolves favourite Dave Edwards played alongside Sarkic at Shrewsbury Town in 2020/21.

Edwards posted: “One of life’s good guys taken far too young. All of my thoughts and prayers are with Mati’s family and friends.

“Such a warm, kind-hearted, intelligent and inspirational young man whose company was enjoyed by everyone lucky enough to be in his presence. RIP Mati.”