West Brom v Wolves head-to-head: Every Black Country derby FA Cup clash
Wolves could face a huge Black Country derby at the home of fierce rivals West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup - but they will have to overcome history to progress in the tournament.
That because of 11 meetings in the world's oldest knockout cup competition, Wolves have beaten the Baggies just ONCE.
Albion have won a stunning eight times against their rivals with two clashes ended in draws which went to replays.
In their most recent meeting, Albion came out on top in 2007 at Molineux, with goals from Diomansy Kamara, Kevin Phillips and Zoltan Gera. The Baggies beat Wolves four times that season.