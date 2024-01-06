Johnny Phillips: Gary O’Neil’s fine start means there’s no need to gamble

It would take a u-turn similar to the one witnessed at the close of summer 2022 for Fosun to dip into their reserves and finance significant spending. With January such a high-risk time to trade, and any incoming players having to assimilate the head coach’s ideas while embracing new surroundings, why would the owners delve into the market now when the summer offers greater opportunities?

The next few weeks could still be a busy period but most of the work will involve fringe players or a younger crop either moving on or coming into the junior ranks at the club. While this is all in the best interests of the individuals concerned, it has no bearing on first team matters.

The recruitment department wants to meet Gary O’Neil’s demands for a Number Nine though, something they were unable to do during the tail end of last summer’s window. But it would be foolish to gamble on an unproven player when O’Neil is adamant he needs a striker for the here and now.

Gary O'Neil (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The manager has a point. Last summer came and went with some fanfare around the incoming crop of young, hungry talent but collectively they had barely made an impact by the time supporters were sitting down to their Christmas turkey. Instead, O’Neil brought the best out of players such as Mario Lemina, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee Chan. After an injury-ravaged couple of years, Pedro Neto provided the stardust until another setback ruled him out in recent weeks. And in defence, it was that familiar “five at the back” refrain that added stability - with Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilman and Toti providing the foundations.