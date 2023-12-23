Steve Bull: Wolves capable of Christmas upset against Chelsea

Some of the players might prefer it and if they can get three points, they will have earned their turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

It will give everyone a big lift if Pedro Neto is involved against Chelsea. One man doesn’t make a team, but he is a very special character and an unbelievable player who can change games.

The person who should be worried is the person that has his shirt at the moment, and they need to make Neto fight for his place. Don’t make it easy for him!

As a player, it’s nice to keep looking over your shoulder with competition in the squad as it keeps you at your best.

It will be a great game with an electric atmosphere at Molineux. If we don’t give them too much respect we should win the game.