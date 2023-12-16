Steve Bull: Wolves must get back to their best against West Ham
Wolves picked up an important four points against Burnley and Nottingham Forest and it’s now time to move on with a big game coming up tomorrow.
By Steve Bull
It was lacklustre against Forest. They looked tired and lethargic, I think those three games within a week took its toll.
I’m hoping for a change in energy levels against West Ham as they’ve had time to recover, will be a lot fitter and they should be on the ball from the first kick.
I’ll happily take those four points. It was hard work and we now move on to Sunday’s game, where I hope we will get back on track with our performance.