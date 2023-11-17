Former Wolves midfielder Karl Henry apologises for referee controversy

Henry took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the officiating mistakes at Premier League level, which led to him labelling the level of grassroots officiating as ‘disgusting’.

Boldmere St Michaels, who Henry works for as junior head coach, then released a statement distancing themselves from Henry’s comments and the former professional has now apologised.

His latest statement read: “After numerous conversations with referees, coaches, parents and players from within grassroots football, I would like to say a little more about the events of the last week or so! Or namely some of my tweets.

“I have always been hugely passionate about anything I set my mind to, especially when it comes to football. So, when I set out on my grassroots journey as a coach four years ago, I wanted to do it with the same level of enthusiasm and commitment to the high standards I pursued during my playing career.

“Whilst I know there are coaches and players at junior level who want to play purely for enjoyment, for me the motivation is about developing and improving players to be the best they can be, which for some has led to opportunities at academies. I think there should be room for both approaches – a broad church!

“I do, however, recognise that sometimes my passion and enthusiasm goes a little too far, and I overstep the mark. That includes the tone of some of my recent tweets about referees, especially young referees. Some of the language I used was too harsh and inflammatory so I apologise to any referees that I offended.

“Many referees are following their own love of football and without doubt, make a key contribution to the grassroots game. I do still believe we need a debate around improving refereeing standards at all levels of the game – especially in how referees involved in grassroots can receive a higher level of training and ongoing support – but there is undoubtedly a better way to go about it than discussing it on social media.

“I am planning to accept a kind invitation from Wolverhampton Referees Association to go and join them at a future meeting and would love the opportunity to chat to Birmingham FA about potential ways we can all work together to benefit the grassroots game. I understand that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes across the FA to support referees and that we are all better served by providing constructive feedback rather than continued criticism.

“I must also apologise to all connected with Boldmere St Michaels FC, who have been unequivocally clear that they do not share my views on this subject.

“Boldmere St Michaels is a fantastic club with a superb set-up and I remain hugely appreciative of the opportunities they have offered me at the start of my coaching career. I will continue to do everything I can to support coaches and players across the junior programme and will put forward my views in a more structured and positive way.

“One thing I think we can all agree on in football is that we never stop learning, each and every day, and that applies to me as much as anyone.”