Wolves boss Gary O'Neil proud of side after dramatic win over Spurs

Despite putting in a good performance, Wolves looked set for a narrow defeat as the game entered added time.

That was until Pablo Sarabia stepped off the bench for a 91st minute equaliser, before setting up Mario Lemina’s last gasp winner.

“We started very slowly, which caused us a problem, but the reaction from there was very, very good,” O’Neil said.

“1-0 down to Spurs, who are a possession-based team and can suffocate you with the ball, but the lads stepped up and kept believing in everything we worked on.

“I would have been very proud of the group anyway, even if that game finished 1-0 to Tottenham. It would have been a hard luck story but I would have still been very proud of what the group produced today.

“I spoke to the boys at half-time and the scoreline was irrelevant, we were the better side in the 45 minutes.

“We kept believing and kept pushing. It was probably the most proud I’ve been of a group I’ve coached.

“To produce what they produced against a top side, to go out there and go a goal down against a Spurs team that pressed extremely aggressively, and keep causing them problems – credit to the group.”

Sarabia’s introduction off the bench was only his second Wolves appearance in almost two months, after falling down the pecking order under O’Neil.

But his remarkable impact inspired a miraculous win and the head coach said Sarabia’s dedication in training meant he was always due to play some part at Molineux.

I’m really pleased with him,” O’Neil added.

“He forced my hand this week and got on the pitch purely because of how he worked and the quality he showed in the week.

“Even before the game I was discussing with the coaching staff how Pablo could impact it and when, and what the game needs to look like for him to have maximum impact.

“We have a talented group, but when the ball was fizzed across at pace if you want someone with a first touch and a finish in our group, Pablo would be right at the top of the list.

“It’s the same with the pass to Mario. If you want someone on that ball trying to find a pass through a high line, he’s very high on the list.

“I’m delighted for him as it’s not easy not playing, especially when you’re an experienced pro who has played for some big clubs.

“To sit, work and wait can be difficult, so I’m really pleased for him.”

Matchwinner Lemina also put in a stellar performance in the middle of the park.

His first goal in a Wolves shirt came in the last Molineux fixture – a 2-2 draw with Newcastle – and his second helped secure a dramatic three points.

“It was a big performance,” O’Neil said.

“There was a lot of ground for him to cover, especially once we went 1-0 down and we started switching to being more aggressive. There was quite a big job for him to do in there.

“The amount of times he wins the ball back means he’s able to drive the team from the middle of the pitch.

“For him to get the winner, after the shift he’s put in, was a reward for what he gave. It was an excellent all-round midfield performance.”

Wolves now have an international break before turning their attentions to a trip to Fulham.