Former referee Dermot Gallagher blasts Wolves penalty call

Wilson scores the penalty (Getty)

On the stroke of half-time in the eventual 2-2 draw, Hwang Hee-chan delayed a clearance and seemed to catch the incoming Fabian Schar as he looked to make contact with the ball.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave the spot-kick and after a long VAR check the decision was not overturned, as Callum Wilson made it 2-1 before the break.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil branded the decision 'scandalous' and a number of pundits have condemned the decision, as Schar looked to initiate contact and go over Hwang's leg.

Analysing the decision on Sky Sports, former referee Gallagher felt it was the wrong call.

"It's not a penalty, for me," he said.

"I can see why the referee gave it, I can fully understand why he gave it, but when you look at it again you only have to see one replay and know it isn't a foul.

"The fact it was looked at so many times – I just can't see a foul."

Joining the analysis, former defender Stephen Warnock strongly condemned VAR and believes Wolves have been on the wrong end of a number of poor decisions this season.

Warnock said: "I'm completely losing faith with VAR and the decisions that are being made in recent weeks. It's getting worse.

"Howard Webb was brought in to improve the situation and he came in all guns blazing saying he was going to do things better and there would be clear lines of communication.

"It's regressed, it's got worse, it's not improved at all. It's a worrying sign at the moment that VAR is getting to this point.

"How that has not been overturned is just astonishing. Imagine if you're Gary O'Neil, with the Manchester United game, this game and the Luton game. Three big decisions that can change your season.

"Why are they getting them wrong? It's the best league in world football and at the moment our VAR and refereeing is letting the game down."

When asked if she thought it was a penalty, former England international Sue Smith added: "Absolutely not. You can understand the frustrations of Gary O'Neil and the Wolves players and fans.

"That's a really poor decision. You can understand that the referee may give that, but I have no idea how VAR don't say 'that is not a penalty'.