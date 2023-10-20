Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri aiming to kick on under Gary O'Neil

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Getty)

Between March and May last season, Ait-Nouri didn’t play a single minute of action across all competitions under Julen Lopetegui but has played in all eight of Wolves’ Premier League matches under O’Neil, writes Rajan Sangha.

After being exiled by Lopetegui last season, the full-back has been quick to credit O’Neil for instilling belief in him.

He said: “I’m very happy. The gaffer has given me confidence and I want to do my best on the pitch to give confidence to the gaffer.

“I think I need to continue to improve and to develop my football. I’m happy now and I need to continue.

“I was happy with the good atmosphere against City and Aston Villa and taking four points is good. Now we need to continue, and we need to keep going for the next game against Bournemouth.”

The 22-year-old has now cemented himself as an important member of the Wolves squad, impressing as a wing-back in the recent West Midlands derby against Aston Villa at Molineux.

Although Ait-Nouri is comfortable at left-back, he enjoys the license to attack more when playing as a wing-back.

He added: “We’ve played before like this, five at the back, so I know the position. It’s good because I can attack more.

“I need to stay focused defensively because I need to progress in this part. I enjoy attacking, shooting, and I have more chance to provide an assist or score.

“We did a good game against City, but it’s not enough, we need to continue and to enjoy the team. We have a good team, and the atmosphere is very good, and now we need to continue and do our best against Bournemouth.”

The Algerian international, who was signed as a 19-year-old from Angers, feels that he has grown as a player since his arrival at the club.

Ait-Nouri said: “I’m very happy. I want to give my best for this club. I was very young when I came here and now I have more experience.