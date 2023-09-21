Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steely side of 'nice guy' Rob Edwards

Premium
By Russell YoullWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans will be hoping that Rob Edwards is heading for a miserable weekend. And he will feel the same in reverse. But a variety of life at Molineux has helped prepare the affable Luton Head Coach for his biggest challenge yet.

Rob Edwards celebrates his goal vs Stoke
Rob Edwards celebrates his goal vs Stoke
Telford manager Rob Edwards during the National League North fixture between Blyth Spartans and AFC Telford United
Telford manager Rob Edwards during the National League North fixture between Blyth Spartans and AFC Telford United
Rob Edwards AFC Telford United v Chorley.
Rob Edwards AFC Telford United v Chorley.
Paul Lambert manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stuart Taylor first team coach and Rob Edwards first team coach (AMA)
Paul Lambert manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stuart Taylor first team coach and Rob Edwards first team coach (AMA)
Rob Edwards Interim head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)
Rob Edwards Interim head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards celebrates with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards celebrates with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards

“Do not ever take the ‘niceness’ of Rob Edwards as a weakness,” says Matt Murray, one of his close friends and former Wolves team-mates.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News