West Brom & Wolves favourites to face of in aid of club's foundations

Last year's Clash of the Legends game raised funds for the Albion Foundation

Former Molineux and The Hawthorns favourites will re-kindle their old rivalry for a charity game on Sunday September 8, 2024, to raise funds for the Wolves and the Albion Foundation.

Albion Foundation director, Rob Lake, has revealed the inspiration for the charity clash came following last year's Clash of the Legends: Brunty v Mozza.

He explained: "We're delighted to announce our next legends charity game and hosting Wolves at The Hawthorns is sure to be a special event for all involved.

“Last year's Clash of the Legends: Brunty vs Mozza game was a great success and an amazing day of celebration. Seeing Albion players face off was great fun, but for our second fixture of this kind we felt we should do something a little different.

“We're hoping a Black Country Derby will help us raise vital funds to support the brilliant work achieved by both clubs in our local community."