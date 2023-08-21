Gary O'Neil backs Fabio Silva to find Wolves goals

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The Portuguese forward was brought into the starting XI on Saturday, but struggled for an impact as Wolves lost 4-1 to Brighton.

Silva had a one-on-one chance that was saved by Jason Steele, which O’Neil admitted he expected Silva to score, but the head coach has backed the striker to bounce back.

“I thought he worked hard to create himself some situations,” O’Neil said.

“I expected him to score. It was a really good chance for him.

“But he’s been working hard in training on his finishing. He has a lot still to do but the main thing was for him to come in and play, give everything he could, feel part of the group again from the start.

“It would have been great for him to get a goal but it wasn’t to be.

“But if we have 38 shots every two games hopefully Fabio will get his fair share of chances and we can get him some goals.”

Having now started the season with two defeats, Wolves now travel to Everton at the weekend – and O’Neil is adamant this side will overcome the heavy Brighton defeat. He added: “The group are fine. They understand.

“No-one likes to lose 4-1, of course, especially at home, but they’ve been playing the game a long time and they felt the difference in that game to some other performances they’ve had.

“They felt aggressive, they felt in the game and they’re all disappointed that we didn’t take enough chances and in some of the detail in some of the defending, not just from the defenders but from everybody.