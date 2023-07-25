Wolves increase match ticket prices at Molineux

Wolves fans (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

That top price is for category A matches for adults, over-65s, under 21's, 17s and 14s sitting in the centre of the Billy Wright stand during the upcoming 2023/24 season.

That is an increase of £3.50 from last season, with increases across the board ranging from £2 to £3.50 per ticket for adults.

Adults sitting in the uncovered Graham Hughes stand will now pay £37 a ticket, compared to £35 last season for category A games.

The smallest increase has come in the Graham Hughes stand for under-14 tickets, which have risen from £10 to £10.50.

Adult supporters in the Steve Bull stand - which has come under fire from fans for needing renovation - will now pay £54, in comparison to £51 last season.

The most expensive tickets for category B games also come in the centre of the Billy Wright stand and will cost £53, which has risen from £50 last season.