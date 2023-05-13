Sky’s the limit for Wolves loanee Ryan Giles

Middlesbrough's Ryan Giles (right) and Hull City's Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The Telford-born academy graduate enjoyed loan spells at AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury before moving up the Football League pyramid.

This season the 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign at Middlesbrough, who have made the Championship play-offs, and Giles is determined to realise his dream of playing Premier League football.

He said: “I want to play at the top level and to do that your numbers have to be good. That’s something I strive to keep improving because I’m not the finished article.

“There’s still a long way to go in my career and there’s still things I need to learn and get better at.

“I believe in my ability, I just need to keep learning. The sky’s the limit. Every player’s dream is to play in the Premier League. It would mean everything.”

Giles has played every single game for Boro this season and registered 12 assists, making him the first player for the club to get double figures since Adama Traore in the 2017/18 campaign.

Giles added: “It’s fantastic. I want to keep going more than anything.

“Adama is obviously a fantastic player and he’s done fantastic things in his career, so to have my name amongst that is fantastic.

“It’s been really good for me personally.

“The experience, to come here and play in the team, it’s been fantastic. I’m really enjoying my football. We’ve had a change throughout the year, we’ve had highs and lows, but we’ve really kicked on and personally I’ve played a lot of games, which has been a positive.

“The fans here are really passionate. You can hear the roar as soon as you walk out the tunnel. It’s honestly a pleasure to play here.

“The fans have been fantastic with me and brought the best out of me.

“Every loan is different, every team is different, every manager has their own way of playing and everyone has an opinion.

“It’s something that I’ve taken with me in every loan spell and I’ve always been open to learning and getting different ideas.

“I can take them away with me and I know I have that experience under my belt. It can only be a positive for me and I can only keep growing as an individual.”

Giles could be in line for an opportunity at Wolves next season, with Rayan Ait-Nouri’s future uncertain.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, said: “He’s improved the areas of his game which needed improving, some of his defensive work. We certainly know from an attacking sense he’s got tremendous tools for the Championship. It’s just now whether they translate to higher levels.