Wolves victory takes it to the wire in hunt for glory

Anna Morphet scored from the spot

Second-placed Wolves overcame a strong Burnley outfit on their own patch to keep pace with leaders Nottingham Forest in the the race for a promotion play-off place.

Wolves took a second-half lead in Lancashire through Amber Hughes before the Clarets drew level from a corner.

But Anna Morphet spot-kick sealed three points for the visitors to the delight of Wolves boss McNamara.

“They’re probably the best side we’ve played at our level for the last five years, they’re absolutely outstanding,” said McNamara.

“Some of the players, they’ve got in that dressing room – Mille Ravening being one of them – outstanding.”

It was a key result for Wolves, who failed to take advantage of Forest’s slip-up the previous weekend – when the Reds drew at Brighouse Town – by themselves only taking a point from their home clash with Derby County.

And McNamara added: “To come here and play the way they did off the back of last week’s disappointment, and what’s been a disappointing few weeks for us, was incredible and a real credit to the girls.

“We asked them to go out and execute a plan and I thought they did that remarkably well.”

Wolves are level on points with leaders Forest, though the East Midlanders have a far superior goal difference.

That means Wolves know they must hope for a slip-up from their promotion rivals, who host mid-table Stoke City.

McNamara’s side travel to fifth-placed Brighouse on Sunday knowing they must do better than Forest to win the title and go into a play-off for a place in the Championship.

Also in the division, Albion secured victory at AFC Fylde, running out 2-1 winners to move up to sixth spot.

In the Women’s Super League, Tottenham and Villa played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Brisbane Road.

Goals from Kirsty Hanson and Rachel Daly put Villa two up inside 21 minutes but Spurs were level just after half-time thanks to a double from Eveliina Summanen.

The relegation-threatened hosts then took the lead in the 59th minute, Bethany England with the goal, but Daly earned a point for fifth-placed Villa thanks to an 84th-minute leveller – her 15th WSL goal this term.

In the National Women’s League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge – crowned champions last weekend – went down 2-1 at Peterborough United.