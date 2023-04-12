Wolves keep tracking Nottingham Forest at the top of the table

Anna Morphet (Getty)

Dan McNamara’s side took a 2-0 lead into half-time through Anna Morphet and Naomi Bedeau.

Liverpool got one back through Paige Cole just after the break, but Wolves held on to remain six points behind leaders Nottingham Forest with two games in hand, but an inferior goal difference.

Albion went down 2-0 at Brighouse Town in the same division and are perched just three points above the relegation zone ahead of a clash with second-placed Burnley this weekend.

Burnley warmed up for that with a 7-2 thrashing of mid-table Stoke City.

Stourbridge moved to the verge of the National League Division One Midlands title with a 3-1 triumph over Sheffield.

Lois Jefferies bagged a brace and Millie Rogers got the other as the Glassgirls moved 12 points clear of Doncaster Rovers Belles, who have just 12 to play for and have a severely inferior goal difference.

Sporting Khalsa held Doncaster to a 1-1 draw, with Megan Cann opening the scoring for them.

With England in action this week, there was no Women’s Super League action, so Villa were given an extra week to prepare for their FA Cup semi-final at home to Chelsea on Sunday (2.15pm). The Championship also did not take place, meaning Birmingham City had no game. They visit Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm).

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Kidderminster Harriers closed the gap on leaders Sutton Coldfield Town to five points. Macy Fox, Danielle Selmes, Bailey-Raine Hodge and Chloe Whyley scored in a 4-0 victory at Crusaders.

Not only do Harriers hold a game in hand over Sutton, but the top two face each other this weekend.

Elsewhere, Lye Town defeated Solihull Sporting 3-0 with goals from Aaliyah Hay, Sian Johnson and Sunya Salim, while Lichfield City lost 1-0 at home to Worcester City. Natasha Baptiste netted four times as second-placed Walsall Wood thrashed Lichfield City Reserves 7-1 in West Midlands League Division One North. Taylor Davies (two) and Emma Baggott were also on target.

Darlaston Town’s match with City of Stoke was postponed, while pointless Wyrley lost 11-0 to AFC Telford United and Maicie Golding scored in Walsall’s 2-1 defeat at leaders Shifnal Town.