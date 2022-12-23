Hwang Hee-chan: We have plenty to learn from Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

Hwang Hee-chan. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

After recovering from a hamstring injury in time to have a big impact for South Korea in the World Cup, Hwang is now aiming to take that confidence into the Premier League.

Having worked with Lopetegui for a couple weeks, the 26-year-old insists he is learning every day from the new boss and his intense training sessions.

Hwang said: “He has been at the highest level with the likes of Real Madrid and Spain national team. I think there’s a lot for me to learn from him.

“I’ve been in his training sessions, and even though I’ve been with many managers in the past who are detail oriented, he really made me think, ‘wow, he’s willing to go this far for the smallest detail.’

“He’s giving us many detailed tips. Working with many different managers in some ways has a very positive impact on me as a player.

“Every manager has his own style and strengths, so I try to learn as much as I can from them tactically.

“Obviously, at the attacking end, many managers have given me freedom, giving me opportunities to take defenders on one versus one, and also exchanging one-two’s to work myself into dangerous areas.

“But defensively, he’s very detailed in that he has specific instructions on how I should play, both when defending the wide areas and also defending central zones.

“So, from only my second or third session with him, I learned exactly what my role was.”

Hwang came off the bench in the Carabao Cup against Gillingham and made a positive impact on the dull fixture by setting up Rayan Ait-Nouri’s strike.

The South Korean says he felt confident in his attacking position and the love from the fans.

He added: “The manager is asking me to create plays by both playing wide and also centrally.

“He wants me to roam around and take defenders on and to play aggressively when there’s space available. I have a lot of confidence in situations like that.

“Also, to know that I’ve got a lot of support from our fans in Korea has given me a boost to perform well at all times.

“I know very well that many fans are supporting us from Korea. I have confidence that I can do well for them.”

Hwang also should have added a third for Wolves, when he turned inside a Gillingham defender late on and just had the goalkeeper to beat.

The forward chipped the ball towards goal but lifted it over the bar.

Hwang said: “I’m slightly disappointed because I couldn’t score, but I’m happy to have come on to create and be involved in a goalscoring play.