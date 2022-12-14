Wolves shot-stopper Louie Moulden kicks on after his big step up

Louie Moulden at Solihull Moors (Picture: Richard King)

As the son of former top-flight striker Paul Moulden, the shot-stopping prodigy has football in his blood.

Moulden arrived at Wolves in the summer of 2021 after leaving Manchester City and was quickly integrated into first-team training under manager Bruno Lage.

He made several appearances on the bench in the Premier League and impressed for the under-23s before a loan move finally came in January this year, at National League South club Ebbsfleet United.

Moulden only turned 20 years old at the beginning of the year and after playing regularly for Ebbsfleet in the second half of the season, he jumped up a level to National League club Solihull Moors this summer.

“It’s been a really great experience so far,” he told the Express & Star.

“It’s been a different experience to Ebbsfleet. The main focus was to go somewhere, get game time and play well. That is what a loan is for.

“We looked around in the summer and the club had a level in mind. Some things didn’t work out and this was fortunately one that did work out.

“Solihull felt right, especially coming off the back of the Ebbsfleet loan, which is miles away! With that one Wolves wanted me to go off and stand on my own two feet, which is what I did.

“With Solihull, Wolves felt it was a good opportunity to play at a step up somewhere that is close to home.

Louie Moulden at Solihull Moors (Picture: Richard King)

“Last year they narrowly missed out on going up to League Two, they have great facilities and an ambitious team – it felt right and we took the opportunity.

“You have to do your research before and trust people. That’s difficult in football, but I always speak to a manager to get a feel for it and if they say you’re going to play you have to trust them.

“I’ve had long periods out injured and not played, so the most important thing for me is to play.”

With senior goalkeeper Ryan Boot injured, Moulden started the season as first choice and was quickly thrown into the pressured environment of winning games at a team that is targeting promotion under boss Neal Ardley.

“I knew I’d play at Ebbsfleet because of what the manager said to me, he bought into me,” Moulden added.

“At Solihull it’s been different because I knew another goalkeeper would be coming back from injury and want to play. I’ve played under more pressure, from fans and internally, and it’s been something I can learn from.

“The jump up from the National League South to the National League is big, I’m now playing against teams like Oldham, Scunthorpe and Wrexham.

“These teams are getting 6,000-10,000 fans every week. I played at Notts County earlier in the season and there was 8,500 there. Which is quite a jump from playing in front of 1,500-2,000.

“You have to deal with the drums behind you and the stuff you don’t get in under-23s football.

“Going into the dressing room after a game, you don’t want to be the one who let the team down. You have to deal with that and learn from that pressure. I have to hold my own on the pitch and win the respect of my team-mates.”

Louie Moulden at Solihull Moors (Picture: Richard King)

Moulden has played 17 times in all competitions so far this season, but the returning Boot is now back and the Wolves loanee has not played since November 15.

Recently he has also returned to Wolves to play in under-21 games to keep his fitness up, while his future at Solihull is up in the air, with the loan set to end in January.

“Never say never and who knows what will happen in January?” he said.

“I’m starting to learn very quickly that it’s one day at a time and you can’t plan that far in advance. As it stands it’s up in January and we’ll go from there.”

Alongside that, Moulden’s Wolves contract also expires in the summer, after he signed a two-year deal when he arrived.

Talks are yet to open over a new deal, but Moulden is hopeful of securing his future with Wolves.

He added: “At the moment we haven’t discussed anything, but it’s obviously something I’d love to get sorted.

“I love the club. I’ve loved it from the minute I came.

“But the main focus from the club at the moment is to get me playing. Maybe in January we can sit down, but if I keep playing it’ll take care of itself.”

During his time with the first team, Moulden also credits a handful of first team stars for how welcome they made him.

“I had a great relationship with John (Ruddy) when he was at Wolves. He really helped me settle in,” he said.

“Not just John, there was (Conor) Coady and Max Kilman. There was a lot of them that helped me.

Louie Moulden at Solihull Moors (Picture: Richard King)

“We used to go and get food together and I built up a really good relationship with all of them.

“Especially John, being a goalkeeper. I still meet up with him for coffees, he’s been really helpful.

“Even when I was looking for a loan in the summer, I’d give him a ring to bounce stuff off him. He’ll always give me honest advice, whether it’s what I want to hear or not.”

Moulden is in regular contact with Wolves’ loan manager Matt Jackson, psychologist Kate Ludlam and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts and is consistently supported in his development.

Before his first loan he had a taste of the first team environment and he is determined to rise through the Molineux ranks.

But first he must contend with different levels of the Football League to get where he wants to be.

“I spent a lot of time with Tony before my loan and he made it very clear what the plan was for his goalkeepers,” Moulden said.

“I know that if I go out and play, do well and tick off all the levels, then there will be a chance to come back. The club, and especially Tony, is very clear on that.

“For me, once you’ve sat on the bench at Molineux and experienced that, I know that’s where I want to go.

“Whenever it gets tough on loan, I put that to the front of my mind and remember what the plan is.

Louie Moulden in Wolves training (Getty)

“My dad always says I’m in too much of a rush!

“But that is me. I want to play now. If Wolves rang me and said I could play on January 1, I’d grab it with both hands and I’d be buzzing to do it.

“Realistically, I have a lot to learn yet. I’m recognising slowly that I need to build up, like any job you have to learn your trade.

“I am in a rush, but there’s work to do yet.”

Despite the first team’s struggles this season, hope has been restored with the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as head coach.

Moulden has already impressed one boss, in Lage, and he already has his eye on getting in front of the new manager and showing him what he is capable of.

“From January, if the loan ends, I’ll be able to train with Wolves full time and I’d love to get in front of him and show him what I’m about,” Moulden added.