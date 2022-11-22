Notification Settings

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez enjoys Mexico World Cup cameo after injury

By Lewis Cox

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez came on for the final 20 minutes as Mexico opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Poland.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez battles with Villa defender Matty Cash during the goalless draw between Mexico and Poland in Qatar. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The striker, 31, has been desperate to feature for his nation in the Qatar showpiece despite recent troubles with his groin, which ruled him out of action for his club.

Jimenez last played for Wolves in August but returned to action last week in a warm-up friendly against Sweden.

The striker, who completed some of his rehabilitation in his homeland, was unable to spark Gerardo Martino's Mexico to a winner in the Group C stalemate against Poland. Poland missed the best chance at three points as talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa.

Jimenez's last Premier League goal in a Wolves shirt came in March in the 4-0 victory over Watford. New Molineux boss Julen Lopetegui spoke of his concerns of an unfit Jimenez going to the World Cup.

He could be in contention to start his country's next group game, which is against Argentina on Saturday evening.

Villa right-back Matty Cash played the full fixture for Poland.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

