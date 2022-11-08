Real Madrid, Spain and Wolves links: Julen Lopetegui's road to Molineux

Julen Lopetegui celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League final match at Stadion Koln, Cologne

The wait to replace Bruno Lage finally came to an end on Saturday when the Spaniard was named as the club's new boss.

The former Spanish national team manager was the number one candidate before turning the position down - but shortly after talks renewed again the club announced he would be taking over from interim boss Steve Davis.

He will arrive in the UK on Friday - and will be in the stands for Wolves' meeting with Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The ex Barcelona and Real Madrid goalkeeper has had a long career in the game - that has seen him win honours both as a manager and as a player.

Here is a look back on the 56-year-old's career so far.

Playing career

After coming through as a youth at Real Sociedad - the keeper signed for Real Madrid and spent time in the club's reserve team, known then as Castilla.

Following his time at the giants, he spent three seasons at Logrones, playing over 107 times before signing for Barcelona in 1994.

He went in at the Nou Camp vying for the number one spot - but soon became an understudy to Carles Busquets - and after he was demoted to third choice following a new signing he left the club.

He signed for Real Vallecano in 1997 - and remained there until 2002, turning out over 110 times.

Then, at the age of 36, the keeper called time on his playing career.

At international level, he played just once for his country coming on as a substitute in a defeat to Croatia in 1994 - while also clocking up three appearances for the Basque Country.

First steps into coaching

Within a year of his playing career ending - Lopetegui was moving into coaching as an assistant to the Spain under 17 side at the 2003 European Championships.

In the same year he was handed his first managerial appointment - taking over former club Vallecano - but after two wins in 11 games he was sacked.

Lopetegui then moved away from coaching briefly and worked as commentator - but he returned to coaching with Real Madrid B, where he had spent time as a player.

He took charge of 38 games for the third tier side - before his career then saw him involved with the Spain under 19, 20 and 21 sides.

He was part of coaching team that helped win the 2012 under 19 European crown, and the 2013 under 21 European Championships.

His journey then took him back into club football with Porto - where he led the club to the Champions League last eight before defeat to Bayern Munich.

However, by 2016, he hadn't won any silverware and was sacked.

National team job

In July 2016, the former goalkeeper was first linked with Wolves following their recent takeover.

He was then handed the national job after Vincente de Boscque's retirement.

While in charge of Spain he won 14 of his 20 games - but in June 2018, just before the World Cup in Russia, it was announced Lopetegui would be taking over as the Real Madrid boss following the tournament.

However, he never took charge of the Spanish side, and on June 13, he was dismissed and replaced by Fernando Hierro.

A return to Madrid

Lopetegui's return to Madrid proved to be short lived.

He took over in July 2018 but his time at the club began badly with a 4-2 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Following bad results and a 5-1 defeat away to Barcelona in the El Clasico - Lopetegui was sacked after just six wins in 14 games.

Then in 2019 he was back in the dugout - this time in charge of Sevilla.

After qualifying for the Champions League - they then went on to beat Inter Milan in the 2020 Europa League final - his first honour at the club.

He agreed a new deal in January 2021 - but in early October 2022 he was sacked after five defeats in eight at the start of the new season.

Arrival at Molineux

Soon after leaving Sevilla, Wolves interviewed Lopetegui for the vacant position after the sacking of Lage.

It came six years after he was first linked with the job - however the former Spain boss turned down the chance to come to England due to his father's ill health.

Wolves then moved for QPR's Michael Beale - before announcing interim boss Davis would remain in charge until 2023.