Liam Keen comment: A bit of fight at Brentford helped get the Wolves fans back on board

Ruben Neves scores (Getty)

It was far from perfect but a draw away at Brentford, having gone 1-0 down and fought back, restores some sense of positivity around the club.

They now must back that result up in the next few games to go into the World Cup break in a healthier position.

Scrapping for points

Several players deserve credit for how hard they worked in west London, but none more so than Daniel Podence.

The forward can be frustrating at times. He loses the ball too often and does not get enough goals and assists for his unique talents.

However, no-one can accuse him of resting on his laurels against Brentford as he ran himself into the ground.

Podence tracked back, got stuck into tackles, put his body on the line and took several hard knocks from frustrated Brentford defenders.

At times in the first half he was doing the job of two or three players, as he covered for inadequacies elsewhere.

Matheus Nunes had one of his worst games before he came off after 40 minutes with a shoulder injury.

For the first time he looked disinterested as he failed to take up dangerous positions, run for the team or make any impact – and Podence ended up coming inside to account for his failings and put in an even bigger shift for the team.

If Nunes is fit to play against Brighton, he has to show much more.

Fan backing

The travelling supporters were excellent at Brentford and it gave the team a huge lift.

Fans are absolutely entitled to make their thoughts known in the position Wolves are in – and did so against Leicester – but they backed the team at the right time against Brentford.

Ruben Neves’s equaliser, just two minutes after Ben Mee’s opener, came at the perfect time and the away end went wild.

After that, the team had a notable boost and could have won it. The connection with the fans was, in part, restored and that will be key.

The vast majority of players approached the away end at full-time, too, in a show of unity. Goncalo Guedes and Joao Moutinho, reportedly, did not.

That is exceptionally poor from both of them. The fans deserve better and they have let themselves down.

Costa sees red

We wondered if Diego Costa would score or get a red card first in his Wolves career – now we know.

On Halloween weekend it seemed inevitable and Costa reverted to type. Remarkably, it is his first Premier League red card – although of course it is not his first in English football.

He was destined to play 90 minutes for the first time for Wolves after the club has worked tirelessly to get him fit. He played well enough, too, by offering a focal point and getting some chances.

But he let his temper get the better of him and his sending off was needless, avoidable and stupid.