Stick behind the players, Steve Davis pleads with Wolves fans

Molineux. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Supporters turned on technical director Scott Sellars during the 4-0 defeat to Leicester, while fans on social media have also begun calling for executive chairman Jeff Shi to go.

As well as asking the supporters to direct their emotions towards himself and the players, Davis has also asked them to back the squad in the remaining games before the World Cup.

When asked for his message to the Wolves fans, Davis said.”Stay behind the players, they need it.

“They’re the ones crossing the line and having to put a performance on. All of the noise needs to be behind them.

“Direct it at the players and myself if need be. I think it’s important that they understand that we’re doing our best to turn things around.

“You know how quickly football can change. At Palace in the first half we were excellent, for large bits of Leicester too apart from the defending and the result in the end, which overshadowed some of our play which was very good. But we have to get the balance right between how we attack and how we defend. If we can get that right, stay together and battle away, we have the talent. We produce some excellent football but we have to stop goals going in. It’s important to get that strong base, if we do that then who knows. Results have definitely affected players and they were very quiet after the Leicester game. They were very reflective.

“We’re putting huge demands on each other because we all want to do better. It’s important to be collective and keep driving to get more out of each other.

“I haven’t seen a lack of effort or commitment from anybody. Everyone is pulling together and we’re all working hard to turn it around.”

Meanwhile, defender Max Kilman insists that Wolves’ current plight will not last forever and their fortunes will change.

He said: “It’s been difficult, but it’s also a learning curve. Things like this will never last forever and we will get out of this situation. It will get better and we need to stay focused.

“After, we can learn from what we’ve experienced and know how not to be in this situation again. It’s only early in the season. We’ve had some good performances this season and we’ve played really well, even when results have not come our way.