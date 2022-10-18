Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves manager search: Ex Lyon boss Peter Bosz latest to be interviewed

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have interviewed Peter Bosz for their head coach vacancy as he becomes the latest name to be added to their managerial shortlist.

Lyon manager Peter Bosz (right) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 7, 2022.
Lyon manager Peter Bosz (right) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 7, 2022.

The 58-year-old was sacked by French club Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the season.

He has managed at several top clubs including Ajax, who he took to the Europa League final in 2017, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bosz also had a long playing career as a midfielder, most notably with Feyenoord.

Now, the Dutchman is in the frame to potentially take over as Bruno Lage’s successor at Wolves. It is understood Bosz has had an interview for the role.

He is joined on the shortlist by QPR boss Michael Beale, who is highly thought of but is yet to be approached, and former boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Conversations have been held with Nuno’s representatives, however it is understood he is not the leading candidate.

Wolves are considering a number of candidates before making their decision, which could come this week.

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins will take charge of the fixture against Crystal Palace tonight.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News