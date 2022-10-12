Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Next Wolves manager: Pedro Martins new bookies favourite

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Pedro Martins is the new 2/1 favourite to become the next manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers after Julen Lopetigui turned the job down.

Pedro Martins the head coach / manager of Olympiacos.
Pedro Martins the head coach / manager of Olympiacos.

Wolves had made the ex-Spain boss their number one target and he was prepared to take the job, despite only recently being sacked by Sevilla himself.

But with his 92-year-old father unwell, Lopetegui has chosen to remain by his side rather than move to England.

And it's Portuguese native Martins who has shot to the top of the list with the bookies following the news.

The former Olympiacos boss flew into the UK to discuss taking over the reins at Championship strugglers Hull City.

Talks broke down and Martins has since flown back to Portugal, but a Premier League call from Wolves may prove too enticing to turn down for the 52-year-old.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim (7/2), Andre Villas-Boas (8/1), Bo Svensson (8/1) and Brendan Rodgers (14/1) are the next in line in the betting.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News