Wolves expected to speak with Julen Lopetegui as head coach search ramps up

Julen Lopetegui during his time at Sevilla

Lopetegui is a major contender to become the club’s next head coach and is now a free agent after being sacked by Sevilla on Wednesday night. The 56-year-old Spaniard is a client of Jorge Mendes and came close to becoming Wolves boss in 2016, following Fosun’s takeover. He accepted the role but was then lured away by the chance to be Spain national team boss instead.

Since then he has also been in charge at Real Madrid before a largely successful spell at Sevilla, where he recorded three consecutive top four finishes in the Spanish First Division and won the Europa League in 2020, defeating Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves in the quarter-finals. After a difficult start to the current campaign, his exit was confirmed shortly after a 4-1 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.