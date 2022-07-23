Pre-season: Wolves 3 Besiktas 0 – report

Pedro Neto (Getty)

After a shaky start in which the Turkish side had a number of chances, Wolves settled and quickly made them pay.

Raul Jimenez pounced on a goalkeeper error to put them ahead before impressive attacking moves saw both Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto find the back of the net.

The second half saw less action but Wolves still created opportunities, but were unable to finish them. The 3-0 win follows their 4-0 victory over Alaves on Wednesday.

Bruno Lage named a strong team to face Besiktas, as the team lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Young goalkeeper Jackson Smith was handed a big opportunity with Jose Sa sidelined and Matija Sarkic picking up an injury in training on Friday. Sa, however, was back on the grass in Friday’s training and is closing in on a return.

Nelson Semedo, Toti Gomes, Hwang Hee-chan, Adama Traore and Chem Campbell were also absent for Wolves.

Romain Saiss, who departed Wolves this summer after six years at the club, did not make the Besiktas squad due to injury but he was in attendance to greet his former team-mates.

Wolves fans were making all the noise at the Camilo Cano Stadium but it was Besiktas that had the opening chances. Towering striker Wout Weghost had two quickfire opportunities, but he fired wide from a tight angle on the first and then blazed over the bar with a big chance from 12 yards.

Smith was forced into a smart save when he turned a Salih Ucan free-kick around the post, as the Turkish side continued to create chances.

Despite that, Wolves had the biggest chance after 10 minutes when a Ruben Neves free-kick was saved but landed perfectly for Jimenez. With the goal gaping and from only a handful of yards, the striker dinked the ball towards the far post but fired wide.

Just moments later, however, Jimenez made amends by putting Wolves 1-0 up. Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu made a mess of a back pass and handed the ball straight to the striker, who had the simple task of passing it into the empty net from 20 yards.

The Turkish side came close with a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Rachid Ghezzal smashed just over the bar, before Wolves almost doubled their lead. Podence ran onto a loose ball and unleashed a fierce volley which was tipped over the bar.

Just minutes later, however, Wolves did get their second through Podence. Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri combined well down the left and the latter nutmegged a defender before pulling the ball back to Podence, who then rifled it into the bottom corner.

Wolves were handed a blow when Jimenez was forced off with an injury and seemingly pointed to an issue with his groin. He was replaced by Leander Dendoncker.

It did not slow down Wolves, however, who continued to put together sharp attacking moves. Ait-Nouri had a shot blocked before Nathan Collins turned over from close range after a Podence cross.

Then, Wolves made it three after fine work by Podence set up Neto, who rounded the goalkeeper and tapped into the empty net.

That goal was the last major action of the half as Wolves entered the break with a healthy 3-0 lead.

Wolves returned for the second half and continued where they left off, as they created several chances early on.

First, Podence had a strong effort palmed away, before Max Kilman danced out of defence and got Wolves moving for another attack, which saw Morgan Gibbs-White aim a delightful pass for Neto at the back post, which he just missed as he came sliding in.

Gibbs-White was then involved again when his effort from 10 yards hit the crossbar, when perhaps he should have scored.

The game slowed down as it reached the 70th minute, with Wolves happy to dictate the tempo and Besiktas equally as pleased to sit back.

A slick passing move saw Neto take aim as his effort curled just wide of the post.

Gibbs-White was almost through on goal after a smooth pass from Podence, but the defender recovered to get a toe to it and deny the Englishman.

Besiktas almost found a way through in the 83rd minute but Collins was first to the forward to block the effort. The new signing impressed for Wolves and won everything in the air, while putting his body on the line to block several attempts.

A number of substitutions were made to give players minutes, as Wolves won the inaugural La Lucia Summer Cup and were presented with a trophy.

Wolves: Smith, Jonny (Lembikisa, 86), Collins (Mosquera, 86), Kilman (Coady, 64), Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 86), Neves (Griffiths, 86), Moutinho (Hodge, 86), Podence (Ronan, 86), Gibbs-White (Corbeanu, 86), Neto (Cundle, 76), Jimenez (Dendoncker, 35).

Subs not used: Storer, Boly.