Q&A: Why Morgan Gibbs-White could be the golden boy Wolves need

England's Morgan Gibbs-White. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

On-loan at Sheffield United, the 22-year-old notched 12 goals – or 13 if you count his strike for Wolves in the Carabao Cup – and 10 assists in all competitions.

Bruno Lage is understood to be a big fan of the academy product but with clubs interested in his signature – and a £20million figure being suggested – Wolves have a big decision to make.

But could Gibbs-White make that step up to the Premier League? We spoke to Danny Hall, Sheffield United writer for the Sheffield Star, to find out.

How would you rate Gibbs-White’s season on-loan?

“The only way to rate it is in the very, very positive bracket. To win the player of the season award as a loanee perhaps sums it up, and the way he dragged United at times to the play-offs after their shocking start, scoring so many goals and registering so many goals from an attacking midfield position, marks him out as a special player.”

There has been talk in the past about his attitude, how would you describe his attitude while on-loan?

“It’s surprising to hear there have been question marks in the past because his attitude on loan was exemplary, on and off the pitch. He worked so hard out of possession – United fans wouldn’t tolerate him if he didn’t, no matter how talented he is – and always seemed to have time to sign an autograph or pose for a selfie. He may have come from the Premier League but didn’t seem to have that attitude about him.”

What position has he best been utilised in this season and could he be better suited elsewhere?

“He was best utilised as an attacking midfielder but also impressed as a second striker – honestly, I could see him playing anywhere along the front line for Wolves or wherever he ends up.”

Wolves play a similar system to Sheffield United, could you see him fitting into a midfield two or midfield three position, rather than part of the front three?

“I’ve seen a lot more of Gibbs-White than Wolves last season, but if they can’t find a place for him in their squad – especially with talk of a few possibly leaving – then they must be blessed with some excellent players indeed!”

Could you see him making the step up to the Premier League and being a consistent player?

“It’s always difficult to predict if players can make the step up, but he looked like a Premier League player in the Championship and surely deserves a chance.”

What, if any, have been his shortcomings this season?

As for shortcomings, honestly, it’d be difficult to pick anything. His flicks and tricks sometimes didn’t come off, which frustrated some of the more old-fashioned supporters at United, let’s say. But what impressed me is he never hid away and when he got the ball once more, he tried something out of the ordinary again. And invariably, it came off.”

Would Sheffield United be interested in taking him again next season, either on-loan or permanently?